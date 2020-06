A motorcyclist rider was seriously injured in a Parsippany Road crash in Hanover Wednesday, police said.

Unconfirmed reports say the motorcycle slid under another vehicle near 239 Parsippany Road in Whippany. The area was closed for investigation as of 2:50 p.m.

Hanover Capt. David White said only that the crash was serious.

Check back for details.

