Police in Hanover are investigating after five horns were stolen from trains parked in Morris County.

Five horns, valued at between $1,500 and $2,000, were stolen from trains parked near 14 Troy Hills Road on Nov. 19, Hanover Police Chief Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

The specific time of the thefts is unknown, Roddy said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Police.

