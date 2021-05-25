SEE ANYTHING? Morris County Sheriff Seeks Info On Pedestrian Hit-And-Run

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver last week.

The vehicle — believed to be a red or silver mid-sized SUV similar to a Ford Explorer — struck the victim near Sussex Turnpike and Musiker Avenue in Randolph just after 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 17, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with Sheriff James M. Gannon and Randolph Township Police.

The vehicle involved may have damage to the passenger side mirror and passenger side headlamp, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL.

