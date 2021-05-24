SEE ANYTHING? 2 Men, Woman Steal Van And Hit-Run Vehicle At Morris County QuickChek, Police Say

Police in Morris County are investigating after two men and a woman allegedly stole a van from a customer at a local QuickChek, backed into another vehicle and drove off.

The victim told Hanover Police that his van was stolen from the parking lot of QuickChek on South Jefferson Road May 19, authorities said.

According to a witness, two white men and a woman were seen entering the van and hitting a second vehicle as they drove away toward Route 10, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Hanover Police Department.

