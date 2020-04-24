Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Rockaway Firefighters Contain Commercial Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Rockaway Fire Department
Rockaway Fire Department Photo Credit: RFD

Firefighters prevented a late-night blaze from damaging expensive machinery at a Rockaway metal manufacturing company.

Borough police were the first responders at the scene after the fire broke out near the rear of Able Gear and Machine on Stickle Avenue and collapsed a portion of the roof shortly before 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

Firefighters knocked down visible flames within a half-hour of arriving, confining the blaze to the rear part of the business, away from expensive machinery up front, they said.

They continued hitting hot spots for the next hour or so.

The scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Picatinny Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services provided a Rapid Invention Team.

The local fire marshal was investigating the case.

