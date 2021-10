An East Hanover roadway was shut down following a crane accident Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crane flipped up in the air during a tree removal on South Ridgedale and Tiffany Drive around 2 p.m., according to initial reports.

Access was restricted to Tiffany Road following the accident, which caused no injuries, East Hanover Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

