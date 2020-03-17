Ridgewood Uber Passenger Screamed Insults At Driver, Hanover Police Say

An Uber passenger from Ridgewood caused a scene when she screamed insults at the driver and provided false information to police, said authorities who charged her.

An Uber driver told officers that Marian Meleka, 33, of Ridgewood, was “making rude comments and insulting him” in the area of Route 110 near the Maserati Dealer on March 5, Hanover police said in a news release.

The driver told police that he then pulled the vehicle over and asked Meleka to get out, but she refused, they said.

Officer Erick Magley fielded the driver's call, but Meleka “kept interrupting and screaming so that it was difficult to have a conversation,” the release said.

Meleka eventually got out but caused a scene when she continued to act “belligerent, loud and disrespectful,” it said.

She then refused to give responders officers her personal information and wouldn't answer any questions before providing bogus info, police said.

Meleka was arrested, charged with hindering and disorderly conduct and released pending a court appearance.

