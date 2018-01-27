Range Rover Stolen, 2nd Car Burglarized In Morris County: Police

A Range Rover was stolen and another vehicle burglarized in Morris County overnight Wednesday, police said.

The 2021 Range Rover was stolen while left unlocked with the keys inside from outside a home on Jordan Court in Washington, Township Police said.

The vehicle was later recovered in Newark, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a backpack with a Chromebook and a wallet was stolen from a car left unlocked outside a home on Pickle Road before dawn Wednesday, police said.

“The Washington Township Police Department advises residents to lock their vehicles at all times, remove all valuables and key fobs from the interior of all vehicles,” police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents or other suspicious activity is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.