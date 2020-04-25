Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Prosecutor: Passenger Dies, Driver Hospitalized In Jefferson Crash

Cecilia Levine
A driver was hospitalized and the passenger killed after crashing into a tree in Jefferson Saturday morning, authorities said.
A driver was hospitalized and the passenger killed after crashing into a tree in Jefferson Saturday morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Gregory Andres

The driver crashed a 1973 Chevrolet Nova into a tree on Berkshire Valley Road near mile marker 4.4 just after 8 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, Knapp said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jefferson Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, with the assistance from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Jefferson Township Police Department at 973-697-1300.

