Prosecutor: Morris County Man, 29, Harassed Woman, Followed Her Home And Watched Her Change

A Morris County man is facing charges for stalking and invasion of privacy after he was accused of harassing a woman, following her home and looking into her bedroom window while she changed clothes on several occasions, authorities said.

Luis Rodriguez-Ponce, 29, allegedly stalked a woman he knew as an acquaintance, harassing her, following her home and looking into her bedroom window while she changed numerous times between Dec. 1 and Jan. 9, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Wharton Police Department Chief David Young.

Rodriguez-Ponce, of Rockaway Township, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree invasion of privacy, fourth-degree peering into dwelling places and fourth-degree stalking, Carroll said.

Rodriguez-Ponce was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

This incident remains under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200 or the Wharton Police Department at 973-366-0557.

