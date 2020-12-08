Police: Wrong-Way Morris County Driver Charged With DWI

A Morris County man was intoxicated when he drove the wrong way on Route 10 and parked at a nearby QuickChek, authorities charged.

Lester Caseres-Betancourt, 25, was seen driving the wrong way down Route 10 before coming to a stop in the parking lot of QuickChek on South Jefferson Road on Dec. 4, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Officers approached Caseres-Betancourt’s vehicle and detected an alcoholic odor during his questioning, police said.

Caseres-Betancourt, of Dover, was then asked to participate in a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he did not pass.

Caseres-Betancourt was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of an open container, consumption of alcohol in a vehicle, reckless and careless driving, wrong way on a one way and several other traffic offenses.

He was released to a friend and is scheduled to appear in court.

