Police: Wharton Man, 68, Charged With Lewdness In ShopRite Parking Lot Incident

A Wharton man was arrested while for telling a woman he was "performing a lewd act on himself" in a Morris County supermarket parking lot, authorities said.

Jorge Rivera, 68, was driving a white Chevy Astro van through the Rockaway ShopRite parking lot when he approached the woman in early September, Rockaway Police Lt. Paul Reilly said.

Rivera looked at the woman and told her he was performing a lewd act on himself, which was unspecified by police.

Rivera was charged with harassment on Sept. 17 following an investigation.

A second similar incident occurred at the same location on Oct. 19, leading to additional charges for lewdness, police said.

Rivera was being held at Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. Additional victims are asked to contact Detective Steve Hart at (973) 625-4000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.