Police: Queens Man, 23, Tried Using Bogus Credit Card At Flanders Walmart

A Queens, NY man used a a fraudulent credit card when he attempted to pick up and pay for an order at Walmart in Flanders, authorities charged.

Mohammed S. Rahman, 23, visited the Walmart on International Drive S. and tried to pay for a pickup order on Sept. 5, Mount Olive Police said.

Further investigation revealed that Rahman was not authorized to use the card, police said.

He was arrested and charged with credit card fraud, conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, criminal attempt and theft by deception.

Rahman was released pending an appearance in court.

