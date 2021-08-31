Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police: PA Couple Found With Drugs, $135K Cash In Morris County Charged With Money Laundering

Valerie Musson
TJ Maxx in Hanover
TJ Maxx in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania couple police say were locked out of their vehicle in Morris County were found with drugs and more than $135,000 in cash, according to officers who responded to assist them.

Officers responded to the parking lot of TJ Maxx in Hanover where they found Keith Russell, 42, and Kelsy Russell, 31, locked out of their vehicle on August 13, police said.

While attempting to unlock the vehicle, officers saw an unspecified controlled dangerous substance in clear view, police said.

The car then started to roll forward because it had been left in drive, police said.

The couple, of Bushkill, PA, were arrested and taken to headquarters, where a search of the vehicle turned up around $135,000 in cash, police said.

Both were charged with money laundering, possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of CDS, possession of prescription legend drugs, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, police said.

Keith Russell was also issued motor vehicle summonses for unregistered vehicle, driving under the influence, careless driving and possession of CDS in a motor vehicle.

Both were transported to the county jail pending an appearance in court. 

