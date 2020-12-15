Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police: Out-Of-State Man, 30, Busted With Handgun, High-Capacity Mag At Morris County Walmart

Valerie Musson
Walmart in Flanders
Walmart in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man from Louisiana was found with a handgun with a high-capacity magazine at a Morris County Walmart Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Belvin Dale Lee, 30, was seen with a handgun sticking out of his pocket at Walmart in Flanders around 2:40 p.m., Mount Olive Police said.

Lee, of Opelousas, was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Lee was processed and released pending an appearance in court.

