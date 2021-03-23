Police: NJ, PA Pair Nabbed For Shoplifting Copper Wire From Morris County Lowe’s Stores

Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Lowe’s in Morris County were charged, authorities said.

Raul Lopez, 35, was identified as one of two men seen shoplifting the copper wire from the International Drive store in Flanders around 12:35 p.m. on March 11, Mount Olive police said.

Lopez, of Allentown, PA, was arrested following an investigation and charged with shoplifting.

The second suspect, Antonio D. Dewitt, 34, was found to be connected to the first incident after being jailed for shoplifting wire from a different Lowe’s store on March 19, police said.

Dewitt, of Paterson, was charged with shoplifting, and both men face an additional charge for conspiracy to commit shoplifting, police said.

Lopez and Dewitt were being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a hearing.

