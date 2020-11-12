Police: Morris County Woman, 43, Took Receipts From Lowe’s Parking Lot Trash, Returned For Cash

A Morris County woman was caught taking receipts out of trash cans at a local Lowe’s Home Improvement store and returning items for cash numerous times over the past several months, police said.

Penny M. Bellomi, 43, was seen removing receipts from trash cans in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Flanders on several occasions between July 30 and Dec. 8, Mount Olive Police said.

Bellomi, of Netcong, would then pick out the items listed on the receipts and return them for cash inside the store, police said.

Bellomi was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with five counts of theft by deception. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

