Police: Morris County Man, 28, Found With Meth After Car Chase, Crash, Two Foot Pursuits

A Morris County man with meth sped away from officers during a traffic stop, initiating a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash and not one but two foot chases, police said.

Michael A. Liska, Jr., 28, sped off while officers tried to stop him for driving without a seatbelt and having a broken brake light near the Budd Lake Diner around 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Mount Olive Police said.

Liska, of Budd Lake, sped through the parking lot of CVS on Woodsedge Avenue before crashing into a vehicle on Route 46 east, police said.

Liska hit snow banks and blew through stop signs as he continued to speed away from officers who eventually lost sight of him, police said.

Liska’s vehicle was later found parked on the side of the Pavilion Lounge, and Liska was seen walking on Church Street and Sandshore Road, police said.

Upon seeing officers, Liska walked to the Budd Lake Chapel and tried to enter. He had just been asked by police to stop when he ran away, authorities said.

After being located in the driveway of a home on Budd Avenue, Liska fled from officers once again but was quickly stopped, police said.

During questioning, two bags of methamphetamine fell from Liska’s wallet as he was taking out his ID, police said.

An additional K-9 search of Liska’s vehicle and temporary residence at a local motel turned up a hollow-point bullet, 9 mm ammunition, a digital scale, illegal prescription drugs and marijuana, police said.

Liska was arrested and charged with eluding in a motor vehicle with risk of death or injury and resisting arrest by flight as well as several drug possession offenses and numerous motor vehicle summonses.

Liska was being held in lieu of bail at Morris County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in court.

