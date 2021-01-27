Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HER? FBI Says She Could Help ID Victim In Child Sex Abuse Video
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Morris County Convenience Store Employees Sold Tobacco To Underage Youth

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lakeview Convenience Store in White Meadow Lake
Lakeview Convenience Store in White Meadow Lake Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two workers at different Morris County convenience stores were arrested the same day on accusations that they sold tobacco products to underage youth.

Adnan Qadeer, 41, of Rockaway Borough, is accused of selling the products Jan. 23 at the Street Corner Store in Rockaway Townsquare Mall, township police said.

Dhihendra Patel, 56, of Parsippany sold the products at the Lakeview Convenience Store in White Meadow Lake on the same day, police said.

Both men were charged with two counts of selling tobacco products to a person under 21 years of age and released on a summons with a future court date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.