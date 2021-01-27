Police: Morris County Convenience Store Employees Sold Tobacco To Underage Youth

Two workers at different Morris County convenience stores were arrested the same day on accusations that they sold tobacco products to underage youth.

Adnan Qadeer, 41, of Rockaway Borough, is accused of selling the products Jan. 23 at the Street Corner Store in Rockaway Townsquare Mall, township police said.

Dhihendra Patel, 56, of Parsippany sold the products at the Lakeview Convenience Store in White Meadow Lake on the same day, police said.

Both men were charged with two counts of selling tobacco products to a person under 21 years of age and released on a summons with a future court date.

