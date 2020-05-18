Police: Man Breaks Glass Door At East Hanover 7-Eleven Over Soda Price Dispute

A man who police say punched and broke a window during a dispute over soda prices at a 7-Eleven in Hanover has been charged with criminal mischief and simple assault.

Hanover Police were called to 7-Eleven on Ridgedale Avenue for a dispute on Tuesday, May 5, authorities said.

Further investigation and review of video surveillance footage revealed that Kevin Drury, 44, of West Orange had punched and broken one of the store’s front glass door panels during a fight over soda prices, authorities said.

Drury was charged with criminal mischief, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was released and advised that he will be contacted for his court date, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.