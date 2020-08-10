Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: DWI Paterson Man, 32, Sends Parked Car And His Own Into Woods

Valerie Musson
Sunoco in Pompton Plains (729 Rt. 23)
Sunoco in Pompton Plains (729 Rt. 23) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Paterson man was drunk when he swerved off Route 23 and hit a car parked car at a gas station, causing both vehicles to end up in the woods, authorities said.

Jonathan Torres, 32, was driving a gray Hyundai on Route 23 S. when he veered left, struck the center divider and swerved into a white Chevrolet parked at a Sunoco gas station in Pompton Plains around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Pequannock Township police said.

Both vehicles ended up in the wooded area near the gas station as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Torres was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson with non-life threatening injuries and later charged with DWI, driving with a suspended license and several other motor vehicle offenses, authorities said.

Torres was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court.

