Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI North Jersey Ex-Con With Heroin, 30, Crashes Into Rock Wall In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Drakestown Road in Long Valley
Drakestown Road in Long Valley Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A North Jersey man with several prior criminal convictions was intoxicated when he crashed into a rock wall in front of a Morris County home earlier this week.

Kevin R. Fenty, 30, was driving a Nissan Altima on Drakestown Road in Long Valley when he struck the wall shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 5, Mount Olive police said.

Officers arrived and immediately saw glassine folds on the passenger’s side of the car, police said.

During questioning, Fenty, of Port Murray, showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

A search of Fenty’s car turned up more glassine folds, suspected heroin, a syringe and injection paraphernalia, police said.

Fenty was arrested and taken to headquarters, where he was charged with DWI, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs, reckless driving and numerous other offenses.

In 2017, Fenty was found criminally liable for a two-car crash in Cloverdale, CA, the Ukiah Daily Journal reported. He was later convicted of driving a car under the influence of hydrocodone causing bodily injury and sentenced to three years behind bars in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the report says.

Just a month later, Fenty was arrested again in New Jersey and convicted of a prescription pill-related felony drug charge, the outlet reported.

Fenty was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.