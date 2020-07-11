Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: DUI Hunterdon County Woman Had BAC Nearly Four Times Legal Limit In Morris Crash

Valerie Musson
Area of Main Street and Seminary Avenue in Chester
Area of Main Street and Seminary Avenue in Chester Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Hunterdon County woman blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when she was involved in a crash in Chester, authorities charged.

The Lebanon woman — whose identity was not released — collided with another car near Main Street and Seminary Avenue the afternoon of Oct. 31, local police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the woman was drunk during the crash, police said.

She was arrested and taken to Mendham Borough Police Headquarters, where her blood-alcohol level was tested at .31 percent, authorities said.

The woman was charged with DUI and released on traffic summonses to a sober adult.

