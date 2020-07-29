Police: Drunken Warren County Delivery Truck Driver Found With Heroin At Strip Mall

A delivery truck driver was under the influence when he was found with heroin at the Wild Geese Mall in Budd Lake, authorities said.

Mount Olive police were called to the mall on a report of a drunk delivery driver shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, authorities said in a release.

The driver, Elias G. Richdan, 31, was located and determined to be under the influence following a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

A K-9 search of Richdan’s vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin, authorities said.

Richdan, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, under the influence of CDS and possession of heroin.

He was released to a sober driver pending a court hearing.

