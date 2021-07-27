Police: Driver Hospitalized In Morris County Crash

A man was hospitalized Monday night following a single-car crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The crash occurred near 200 Weldon Rd. in Jefferson Township just before 10:30 p.m., police Capt. Robert Bush told Daily Voice.

The man was taken to Morristown Hospital with unspecified injuries, authorities said.

No passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Bush said.

Assisting agencies include the Jefferson Township Fire Co. #2 and Rescue Squad, the Morris County Sheriff's Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigation Team.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact township police at 973-697-1300.

