Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Passion, Compassion Defined Late Saddle Brook Police Officer, 50
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Driver Commits Lewd Act In Front Of Morris County Jogger, 16

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Biking and walking path off of Naughright Road in Long Valley.
Biking and walking path off of Naughright Road in Long Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Princeton man who pulled over to talk to a teen jogger and commit a lewd act was taken into custody by police in Morris County, authorities said.

The 16-year-old girl was jogging off of Naughright Road in Long Valley, when a man in a white car approached her on Memorial Day, Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said.

The man, later identified as Hyun Kang, performed a "lewd act" while speaking to the victim, Almer said without getting into specifics.

The woman was able to take a photo of the vehicle as it left the scene, which police used to help track down Kang, according to Almer.

Kang was charged with lewdness and a court date is pending, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.