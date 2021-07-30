Police: Cyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Morris County

A cyclist was struck by a driver that fled the scene in Morris County Friday morning, police said.

The cyclist was hit by a black Ford F150 that left the scene near Southern Blvd. and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham Township around 11:25 a.m., initial reports said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Chatham Emergency Squad and refused further medical attention, Police Chief Thomas Miller told Daily Voice.

The vehicle, which reportedly had a broken right passenger mirror and an unknown license plate, is still being sought by police, Miller said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham Township Police.

