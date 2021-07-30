Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Suspected Tornado Rips Through Jersey Shore Town
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Cyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Southern Blvd. and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham Township
Southern Blvd. and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A cyclist was struck by a driver that fled the scene in Morris County Friday morning, police said.

The cyclist was hit by a black Ford F150 that left the scene near Southern Blvd. and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham Township around 11:25 a.m., initial reports said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Chatham Emergency Squad and refused further medical attention, Police Chief Thomas Miller told Daily Voice.

The vehicle, which reportedly had a broken right passenger mirror and an unknown license plate, is still being sought by police, Miller said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham Township Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.