Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: Cyclist Injured After Running Red Light, Slamming Into Back Of Jeep In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Speedwell Avenue and Franklin Place in Morris Plains
Intersection of Speedwell Avenue and Franklin Place in Morris Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A cyclist was injured after running a red light and slamming into the back of a Jeep in Morris County Tuesday morning, police said. 

The cyclist ran the red light at the intersection of Speedwell Avenue and Franklin Place in Morris Plains around 7 a.m., local police said.

The cyclist then struck the back right side of a Jeep that was turning right onto Franklin Place from Speedwell Avenue, police said.

“While we always remind motorists to use extra caution, especially in our populated ‘Downtown’ area, we would also like to take this opportunity to remind cyclists and pedestrians that they are required to follow all traffic laws, especially at signals controlling intersections,” Morris Plains police said.

