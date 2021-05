Two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Morris County Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The motorcycle hit the truck near the intersection of Route 46 and Wayne Street in Dover just before 1:50 p.m., Police Capt. William Newton told Daily Voice.

Two passengers were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, Newton said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

