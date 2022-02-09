Pickup Truck Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Wall At Busy Dover Intersection (PHOTOS)

A pickup truck driver was freed and taken to a nearby hospital after crashing into a wall at a busy intersection in Dover, authorities said.

The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash at the intersection of West Blackwell and Prospect streets on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28.

Crew members stabilized the truck and extricated the driver by pushing the cab back with hydraulic tools, the department said.

The driver was then removed through the truck cab and taken by St. Clare’s EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene and several other incidents the Dover Fire Department responded to this week.

Assisting agencies include the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department and Rockaway Township Company 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.