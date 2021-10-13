Picatinny Arsenal Fire Station Closes Indefinitely Due To Overtime Concerns

One of Picatinny Arsenal’s fire stations has been shut down indefinitely as a result of concerns regarding overtime pay, authorities confirmed.

Station 2 Local F-169 was shuttered Tuesday by Picatinny Arsenal Lieutenant Col. Adam Woytowich, the company said in a Facebook post.

“Response time and the safety of our military community and mutual aid partners are in jeopardy,” the post says.

The reason for the closure is a result of concerns regarding too much overtime, according to comments from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

“Call the commander and tell him to re-open the station and stop using the firefighters as pawns in the fight against overtime,” reads a comment from the IAFF Federal Fire Facebook page.

In a Wednesday morning update, crew members stated that it was their second day working from one station with only two companies and reduced manning.

“They are increasing the risk to the community we serve and our firefighters,” the company said.

Picatinny Arsenal representatives did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for comment.

