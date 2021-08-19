PHOTOS: Victim Rescued, 2 Officers Hospitalized After Battling Smoky House Fire In Madison

One resident was rescued and two police officers were hospitalized Tuesday evening in a three-alarm house fire in Madison, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the fire report at a home on Kings Road around 5:10 p.m. learned from family members at the scene that someone was still trapped inside, Madison police said.

Acting Captain Longo attempted to enter the home but was prevented access due to the heavy smoke conditions, police said.

Firefighters at the scene initiated a primary search, breaking a dining room window to access the victim.

The firefighters lifted and removed the victim through the window and to safety before exiting the home themselves due to lack of air.

Emergency crews administered lifesaving aid on the victim before the Morris County OEM/EMS and Atlantic Paramedics took the victim to the Morristown Medical Trauma Center.

Last night we had a 3rd Alarm structure fire with an occupant rescue. Fire was knocked down quickly. We would like to... Posted by Madison FMBA #74 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, a police sergeant and corporal were taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Two firefighters were also treated at the scene but were not hospitalized, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutors Office Arson Unit, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Bureau of Investigation.

Assisting agencies include the Florham Park Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Morris Township Fire Department, Cedar Knolls Fire Department, Morris Plains Fire Department, Morristown Fire Department, Whippany Fire Department, East Hanover Fire Department, Green Village Fire Department, Summit Fire Department, Chatham Township Fire Department, Parsippany District 6 Fire Department, Morris County OEM Fire Coordinators, Madison Ambulance Corps, Chatham Emergency Squad and Morris County OEM Ambulance.

