PHOTOS: Tractor-Trailer Goes Up In Flames On Route 287

A tractor-trailer went up in flames on Route 287 Sunday night, prompting a quick and efficient response from several local fire departments, state police said. Photo Credit: New Vernon Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

The trailer caught fire in the northbound lanes near milepost 33.6 in Harding Township just before 10:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The New Vernon Fire Department quickly doused the blaze with help from the Bernardsville department.

Photo 2

New Vernon Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

Though “shaken up,” the driver safely exited the trailer and was uninjured, the department said.

The right lane was closed during the cleanup, Goez said.

Photo 3

New Vernon Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

The New Vernon First Aid Squad and Morris Township FMBA also assisted at the scene.

