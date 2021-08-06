PHOTOS: 4 Injured In Fiery Crash On Route 10 In Morris County

Four people were hospitalized after a fiery Sunday night crash on Route 10 in Morris County, authorities said.

Volunteer fire departments in Mount Tabor and Denville responded to the crash scene and resulting car fire in front of the Pelican Shops in Parsippany just after 10:45 p.m., authorities said.

Denville fire crews started to douse the blaze while Mount Tabor crews helped with suppression and overhaul.

Call #145 6/6/21 22:47 - The MTVFD and the Denville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Route 10 in front of... Posted by Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

Four patients were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

“Strong work by both companies!” said the MTVFD.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

