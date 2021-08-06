Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
PHOTOS: 4 Injured In Fiery Crash On Route 10 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Four people were hospitalized after a fiery Sunday night crash on Route 10 in Morris County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

Four people were hospitalized after a fiery Sunday night crash on Route 10 in Morris County, authorities said.

Volunteer fire departments in Mount Tabor and Denville responded to the crash scene and resulting car fire in front of the Pelican Shops in Parsippany just after 10:45 p.m., authorities said.

Denville fire crews started to douse the blaze while Mount Tabor crews helped with suppression and overhaul.

Four patients were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

“Strong work by both companies!” said the MTVFD.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

