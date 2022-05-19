Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Pedestrian Suffers Head Injury After Being Struck By Car In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Denville Police
Denville Police Photo Credit: Denville Police via Facebook

A pedestrian suffered a head injury after being struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say.

The accident occurred near 78 Broadway in Denville shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the location of Prana Yoga Center.

The victim was treated for a head injury, the initial report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

