Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Hackensack PD: 128 Pounds Of Pot Seized From Chinese Transnational OC Member In Route 80 Stop
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 46 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Area of 690 Route 46 in Parsippany
Area of 690 Route 46 in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 46 in Morris County Wednesday night.

The victim was hit near 690 Rt. 46 in Parsippany-Troy Hills around 7:40 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

A prosecutor’s office spokesperson was unable to confirm any details citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.