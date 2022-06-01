Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County [DEVELOPING]

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Morris County late Thursday morning, developing reports say.

The person was struck near the intersection of Speedwell Avenue and E. Hanover Avenue in Morris Plains around 11:30 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The road was cleared as an ambulance was requested to evaluate the victim, the report said.

Morris Plains police did not immediately return Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

