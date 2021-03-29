PD: NYC Pair Bought iPhones With False Info, Got Package Delivered To Vacant Morris County Home

Two New York City men accused of ordering iPhones using fraudulent information were caught after they picked up the package they had arranged to have delivered to a vacant Morris County home, authorities said.

Jose Herrera-Sanchez, 25, and Henry Perez, 28, were pulled over after they were seen taking a package delivered to a home for sale on Appletree Lane March 13, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said.

Further investigation revealed that Herrera-Sanchez, of New York, NY, and Perez, of the Bronx, purchased iPhones using fraudulent information and had them delivered to the vacant home intending to pick them up, Roddy said.

Both men were arrested and charged with theft of movable property and conspiracy to commit theft.

