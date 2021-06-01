PD: Morris County Man Hits Officer In Face, Attacks Family Member During Crash Investigation

A Morris County man assaulted both a family member and a police officer during a crash investigation last month, authorities said.

The unnamed Randolph man confronted officers responding to a crash on Main Street in Chester before assaulting a woman in his family on Dec. 6, authorities said.

An officer jumped in to stop the assault but was struck in the face by the man, who then continued to resist arrest, Chester Police said.

The man was eventually restrained and taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, domestic violence and simple assault.

The man was released and is scheduled for a mandatory appearance at Morris County Superior Court.

