Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Passaic County Man With Anabolic Steroids Wields Fake Firearm At Mt. Olive Apartment Complex

Valerie Musson
Overlook Apartments in Mount Olive
Overlook Apartments in Mount Olive Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 23-year-old Passaic County man was arrested for drug possession and wielding a fake firearm during an argument at a Morris County apartment complex, authorities said.

Santiago Montoya, of Little Falls, is accused of brandishing an imitation firearm with the orange safety tip removed during an argument with a woman at Overlook Apartment Complex in Mount Olive around 9:55 p.m. Monday, police said.

Montoya was also found with liquid and pill anabolic steroids, hypodermic syringes and Adderall, police said.

Montoya was charged with two counts of possession of schedule I-IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of an imitation firearm, prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of syringes, police said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

