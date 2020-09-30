Parsippany Police: Missing Non-Verbal Boy With Autism, 14, Found Safe

UPDATE: The child was located unharmed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Cihan Feldman was last seen leaving PETCO on Route 46 East around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Parsippany Police said in a Facebook post.

Feldman, who is primarily non-verbal, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a red GAP sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and blue shoes, authorities said.

He is believed to be traveling on foot but may have a scooter with him, police said.

Anyone with information about Feldman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Communication Center at 973-263-4300 ext. 0.

