Parsippany Police: Missing Non-Verbal Boy With Autism, 14, Found Safe

Valerie Musson
Cihan Feldman, 14, was found safe after he was reported missing in Parsippany Wednesday night, police said.
Cihan Feldman, 14, was found safe after he was reported missing in Parsippany Wednesday night, police said. Photo Credit: Parsippany Police via Facebook

UPDATE: The child was located unharmed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Cihan Feldman was last seen leaving PETCO on Route 46 East around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Parsippany Police said in a Facebook post.

Feldman, who is primarily non-verbal, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a red GAP sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and blue shoes, authorities said.

He is believed to be traveling on foot but may have a scooter with him, police said.

Anyone with information about Feldman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Communication Center at 973-263-4300 ext. 0.

