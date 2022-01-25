Contact Us
Parsippany Gas Stations Targeted In Back-To-Back Armed Robberies: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Shell on Route 46 East and Conoco on Route 46 West in Parsippany
Shell on Route 46 East and Conoco on Route 46 West in Parsippany

Two gas stations in Parsippany were targeted in back-to-back robberies, authorities said Tuesday.

The first occurred when a man driving a black or dark gray BMW X5 stopped at Shell on Route 46 East, asked the attendant for $25 worth of gas and pulled a knife when their back was turned around 7:55 p.m. Friday, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The vehicle then fled eastbound on Route 46, authorities said.

About 10 minutes later, a man driving a vehicle with the same description stopped at Conoco on Route 46 West and asked for a gas refill before approaching the attendant from behind, wielding a knife and demanding money, Carroll said.

The man pushed the attendant to the ground and drove away, heading west on Route 46, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a Black male with possibly short facial hair, a black jacket, black pants, possibly black gloves and a black facemask and hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Major Crimes Unit of the

Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300, or Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

