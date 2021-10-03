PA Woman Stole Thousands From Morris County Group Home Residents Over 9 Months, Police Say

A Pennsylvania woman has been accused of stealing thousands from two residents of a Long Valley group home over the course of nine months, authorities said.

The Mount Pocono woman — whose name was not released — wrote fraudulent receipts for items purchased for the victims and collect the money from their allotted funds between Jan. 16, 2020 and Oct. 16, 2020, Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said.

The total amount stolen was $2,386.53, Almer said.

The woman was charged March 10 with third-degree theft and is scheduled for a virtual appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.