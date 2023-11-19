PA Couple Abandons Car, Flees With Handgun, $20K In Drugs Following Morris County DWI Crash

A PA couple who abandoned their vehicle following a drunken Morris County crash were later found walking on the highway with a handgun and more than $20,000 worth of drugs, state police charged.

Carlos Ferrer, 43, was driving on Route 287 in Hanover Township when he crashed and abandoned the car shortly before 2 a.m. last Friday with his passenger, Heather Blessing, 38, police said.

The couple — both from Lancaster, PA — were then seen walking on State Highway 10, where they were found with a .380 caliber handgun, 800 alprazolam bars, 54 grams of cocaine and $100 worth of heroin, police said.

A subsequent search of Ferrer’s abandoned vehicle turned up an additional 46 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Ferrer and Blessing were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of weapons and CDS offenses, and several other drug possession and distribution charges.

Ferrer also faces charged for DWI and criminal under the influence.

Both suspects were being held at the Morris County Jail pending a hearing.

