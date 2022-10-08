Over A Pound Of Cocaine Seized In Morris County Bust, Dealer Charged: Prosecutor

More than a pound of cocaine was discovered during a Morris County drug bust that resulted in numerous charges for an accused dealer, authorities said.

Ludwin Luna-Grande, 42, was arrested and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and other drug offenses on Monday, August 8 following an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit Narcotics Task Force, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release.

Approximately 500 grams of cocaine — just over 1.1 pounds — were seized during the investigation, Carroll said.

Luna-Grande, of West New York, was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with bail reform.

Assisting agencies include the Randolph Police Department and the Roxbury Police Department.

