Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Over A Pound Of Cocaine Seized In Morris County Bust, Dealer Charged: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me
Randolph Police Department
Randolph Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Randolph Police

More than a pound of cocaine was discovered during a Morris County drug bust that resulted in numerous charges for an accused dealer, authorities said.

Ludwin Luna-Grande, 42, was arrested and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and other drug offenses on Monday, August 8 following an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit Narcotics Task Force, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release.

Approximately 500 grams of cocaine — just over 1.1 pounds — were seized during the investigation, Carroll said.

Luna-Grande, of West New York, was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with bail reform.

Assisting agencies include the Randolph Police Department and the Roxbury Police Department.

