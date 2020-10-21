Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Out Of State Couple Busted With Handgun, Hollow-Point Bullets In Routine Morris County Stop

Valerie Musson
W Mill Road in Washington Township
W Mill Road in Washington Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A couple from West Virginia had a handgun with a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets when they were stopped in Morris County, authorities said.

Brian Moats, 29, and Alexis King, 38 — both of Morgantown, West Virginia — were stopped on West Mill Road in Washington Township around 1 a.m. on Sept. 30, Lt. Mark Niemynski said.

Moats, the passenger, initially gave police a fake name during questioning, prompting a search of the vehicle, which turned up a handgun with a high-capacity magazine, hollow-point bullets, a THC cartridge and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Both were found to have warrants: Moats had a nationwide extradition warrant out of WV for parole violation while King had an outstanding traffic warrant, authorities said.

Moats was charged with hindering apprehension in addition to several drug and weapons offenses before being taken to Morris County Correctional Facility.

King was charged with hindering apprehension, unlicensed driver and CDS in a motor vehicle. She was released and is scheduled to appear in both Morris County Superior Court and Warren Township Municipal Court.

