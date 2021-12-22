‘Opportunistic’ Couple Follows, Assaults And Robs Victim In Own Driveway, Hanover Police Say

Police in Hanover took just hours to track down the man and woman they say followed a victim home, assaulted him in his driveway and fled with cash.

Shaylah Cooper, 31, of Irvington, and D’Andre Burroughs, 29, of Elizabeth, followed a man they saw with a large amount of cash from a store to his home in Hanover on Tuesday, local police said in a Wednesday release.

As the victim was in his driveway unloading groceries, Cooper and Burroughs assaulted him, stole his money and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators reviewing the store’s surveillance footage obtained the vehicle’s license plate and identified the suspects within four hours, the department said.

Cooper and Burroughs were charged with robbery, theft, assault and conspiracy and were being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

The victim’s money was also returned, police said.

