One Hurt In Morris County School Bus Crash (DEVELOPING)

At least one person was injured in a school bus accident in Morris County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred on Route 24 eastbound west of I-287 in Hanover around 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

EMS crews were responding to treat at least one injured victim, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

