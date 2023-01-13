Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car

A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13.

Tysean Ware, 20, was charged theft, burglary, conspiracy to commit theft and burglary, eluding, and other offenses, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll announced.

Ware was allegedly seen on video surveillance breaking into a Morris Township home where a child was present and stealing a 2021 Mercedes SL500 Maybach around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The following evening, Ware allegedly rammed a Secaucus Police cruiser while driving the stolen Mercedes before it was recovered in Newark shortly after.

A follow-up investigation allegedly found that Ware was dropped off and picked up to see his Morris County Recovery Court Probation Officer in Morristown in a stolen Range Rover on the day of the burglary.

The stolen Range Rover was then found in Ridgefield Park with proceeds from burglaries in Mendham and Morris Townships.

Ware has a long history of burglaries, vehicle thefts, and high-speed chases: he was one of two suspects involved in a high-speed chase on Route 78 following an armed carjacking in July 2022, DailyVoice previously reported.

In 2021, he was hit with charges of eluding, burglary, motor vehicle theft and joyriding after crashing a stolen BMW during a chase on the Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park that exceeded 100 mph. He was convicted of the motor vehicle theft and eluding charges following that incident and admitted into the Morris County Recovery Court Program, “over the State’s objection,” Carroll said.

Ware was taken into custody Thursday while he was getting into a vehicle outside his Newark home.

He was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.