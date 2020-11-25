Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Olive PD: Speeding, Swerving Route 206 Driver Busted With Meth

Cecilia Levine
Mount Olive PD
Mount Olive PD Photo Credit: Mount Olive PD Facebook

A speeding and swerving driver on Route 206 was busted with methamphetamine, authorities in Mount Olive said.

Officer Sean Smith was patrolling the highway when he spotted the erratic driver around 12:20 a.m. in Flanders on Nov. 24, police said in a press release.

Smith stopped the driver, Jason Frederick, 40, of Pennsylvania, when he saw drug paraphernalia in the passenger compartment and a detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

A search of Frederick's car turned up raw marijuana, methamphetamine and an assortment of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The driver was arrested and taken to headquarters, where he was charged with several drug and motor vehicle offenses.

Frederick was released pending a court appearance.

